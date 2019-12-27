Analysts Anticipate Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.64. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $123.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PPBI. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, EVP Christopher Porcelli sold 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $109,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 13,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $472,850.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,679 shares of company stock worth $3,192,014. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPBI stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.63. 5,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,415. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.31. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.22.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pacific Premier Bancorp (PPBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.