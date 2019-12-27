Analysts Anticipate Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) will announce earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmland Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Farmland Partners posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmland Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Farmland Partners.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 16.85%.

FPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

NYSE FPI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,924. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $4.45 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a market capitalization of $206.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,815,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 73,151 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 27.1% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 217,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 46,320 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 187,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 128,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

