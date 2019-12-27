Analysts Anticipate Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.88 Million

Equities analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) to post $4.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.64 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.12 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $6.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full year sales of $21.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.91 million to $22.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.32 million, with estimates ranging from $18.07 million to $22.56 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHMI. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,699,000 after purchasing an additional 265,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after buying an additional 145,809 shares during the period. 51.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHMI stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,126. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $250.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.47. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.80%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

