Analysts Anticipate America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Will Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Analysts expect America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings per share of $1.55 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $8.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.38. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $8.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $9.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover America’s Car-Mart.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.15. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of America’s Car-Mart to $113.25 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. America’s Car-Mart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $107.94. 50,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,646. The stock has a market cap of $706.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.79 and its 200 day moving average is $91.72. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $67.61 and a 52-week high of $110.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRMT. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 47.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth about $148,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 279.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.