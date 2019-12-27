Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $1.56 million and $833,620.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ampleforth token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00014018 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ampleforth alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $430.78 or 0.05955030 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029707 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001891 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth is a token. It launched on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 8,095,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,539,914 tokens. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#

Ampleforth Token Trading

Ampleforth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ampleforth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ampleforth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.