AllSafe Trading 17.2% Lower Over Last Week (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, AllSafe has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a market cap of $143,913.00 and approximately $1,076.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AllSafe coin can now be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024150 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AllSafe Profile

ASAFE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2016. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken . The official website for AllSafe is allsafetoken.pw

AllSafe Coin Trading

AllSafe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AllSafe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AllSafe using one of the exchanges listed above.

