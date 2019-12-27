Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $665.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on Y. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Alleghany and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get Alleghany alerts:

NYSE:Y traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $799.21. 1,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,056. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Alleghany has a one year low of $597.49 and a one year high of $812.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $787.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $749.47.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alleghany will post 39.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Y. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the third quarter worth $40,000. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter valued at $61,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.