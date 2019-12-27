Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.75

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.75 and traded as high as $1.78. Alaska Communications Systems Group shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 2,737 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

The company has a market cap of $93.83 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 1.73%.

In other Alaska Communications Systems Group news, Director Peter D. Aquino purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.73 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,430,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,155,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 74,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,779,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 804,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 40,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

