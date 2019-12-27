Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATSG. BidaskClub upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.60.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Air Transport Services Group has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $25.82.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.72 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 7.30%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Quint O. Turner sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $225,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,263 shares in the company, valued at $5,408,737.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brady Thomas Templeton sold 5,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $141,744.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,770 shares of company stock worth $986,969. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Air Transport Services Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,245,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,225,000 after purchasing an additional 686,501 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,875,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after buying an additional 553,149 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 158.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after buying an additional 232,184 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,166,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,860,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,398,000 after buying an additional 148,852 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S. Military, as well as operates charter agreements.

