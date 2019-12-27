Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACDVF shares. Scotiabank set a $53.00 price target on Air Canada and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Air Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of ACDVF stock traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $36.60. 3,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,391. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69. Air Canada has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 25.91%.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

