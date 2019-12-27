Aion (AION) Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.49 Million

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Aion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000777 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Liqui, Kyber Network and Radar Relay. Aion has a market capitalization of $20.49 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aion has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013841 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00182998 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.34 or 0.01240823 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00026155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00120688 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aion Token Profile

Aion’s genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 362,749,958 tokens. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, RightBTC, Ethfinex, IDEX, Bilaxy, DragonEX, BitForex, Liqui, Koinex, LATOKEN and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

