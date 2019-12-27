Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) will post sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Agilent Technologies reported sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year sales of $5.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.92.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $285,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,970,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,569,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,652 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,246 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 478.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,230,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $689,243,000 after buying an additional 7,634,621 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,461,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,354 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,910,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,567 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 649,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,642. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.89. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.22%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.