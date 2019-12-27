AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSEARCA:GLIF)

AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GLIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2885 per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Shares of GLIF traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.56. AGFiQ Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52-week low of $24.69 and a 52-week high of $26.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75.

