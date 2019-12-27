Aeon (AEON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,034.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. During the last week, Aeon has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.34 million and $1,034.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002030 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00620685 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003755 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001557 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

