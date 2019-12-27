Aeon (AEON) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,093.00

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00002188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. During the last week, Aeon has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Aeon has a total market cap of $2.50 million and approximately $1,093.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00628555 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003583 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001565 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aeon Coin Profile

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Bittrex and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

