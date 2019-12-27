Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Gap Up to $0.66

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.66. Advaxis shares last traded at $0.70, with a volume of 4,878,435 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get Advaxis alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 3.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabby Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advaxis by 3,547.9% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,521,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,260 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 95,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 295,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Advaxis by 53,633.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 50,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Advaxis Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Advaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.