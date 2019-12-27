AdEx (ADX) Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last Week

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. AdEx has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and $48,124.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00001038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AdEx

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Kyber Network, Huobi, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Bittrex, IDEX, Liqui and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

