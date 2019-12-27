AdEx (ADX) Price Hits $0.0769 on Major Exchanges

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One AdEx token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00001055 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, Huobi and Gatecoin. AdEx has a market cap of $6.52 million and $72,638.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013803 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00182740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.01238813 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00025910 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00120490 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx Token Profile

AdEx launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

AdEx Token Trading

AdEx can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, IDEX, Huobi, Kyber Network, Liqui, Upbit, Bittrex, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

