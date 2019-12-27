Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) Receives Buy Rating from Loop Capital

Loop Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Loop Capital currently has a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Adesto Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Adesto Technologies from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Adesto Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ IOTS opened at $7.81 on Monday. Adesto Technologies has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $11.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average of $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $229.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.99 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adesto Technologies will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adesto Technologies news, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 4,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $35,077.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,309 shares in the company, valued at $518,880.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $35,297.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,252 shares in the company, valued at $455,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $178,375. Corporate insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Adesto Technologies by 20.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Adesto Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Adesto Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Adesto Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adesto Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.