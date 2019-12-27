Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Shares Down 6.7%

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP)’s stock price dropped 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.68, approximately 1,511,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 831,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADMP shares. Maxim Group cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. The company has a market cap of $44.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.00% and a negative net margin of 175.77%. The business had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 86,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

