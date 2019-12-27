ADAMANT Messenger Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00 (ADM)

ADAMANT Messenger (CURRENCY:ADM) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One ADAMANT Messenger coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Bit-Z and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, ADAMANT Messenger has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. ADAMANT Messenger has a total market capitalization of $782,543.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of ADAMANT Messenger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00035015 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger Profile

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. ADAMANT Messenger's total supply is 103,311,687 coins and its circulating supply is 83,169,677 coins. ADAMANT Messenger's official website is adamant.im

and its Facebook page is accessible here

ADAMANT Messenger Coin Trading

ADAMANT Messenger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BiteBTC and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ADAMANT Messenger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ADAMANT Messenger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ADAMANT Messenger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

