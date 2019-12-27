ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ACNB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. ACNB has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.72 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.99 million during the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th.

In related news, Director David L. Sites sold 1,000 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,014.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACNB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ACNB by 14.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACNB by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ACNB by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. 25.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACNB

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.