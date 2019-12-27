AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) Trading Up 5.3%

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) shares were up 5.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.40, approximately 1,158,133 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,450,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.46.

Get AcelRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $186.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.01.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark G. Edwards purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 243,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 11,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.