$960.60 Million in Sales Expected for Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will post $960.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brink’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $965.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $955.70 million. Brink’s reported sales of $907.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brink’s will report full-year sales of $3.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brink’s.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.81% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Brink’s from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Brink’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.99. The company had a trading volume of 155,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,228. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $60.46 and a 1-year high of $94.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink’s during the second quarter valued at $211,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Brink’s by 96.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Brink’s during the second quarter valued at $241,000.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brink’s (BCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.