$713.02 Million in Sales Expected for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) to post $713.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $704.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $724.34 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $605.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.74 billion to $2.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $650.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.49 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 17.23%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1,573.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,021 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Roadhouse by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 101.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 633,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,329. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.