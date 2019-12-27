58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Receives $68.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WUBA shares. TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Get 58.com alerts:

WUBA traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.54. 193,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,694. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $74.17.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. 58.com had a net margin of 40.54% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 58.com will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in 58.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,047,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,767,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in 58.com by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,487,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,736 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of 58.com by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,171,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of 58.com by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 758,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 603,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

About 58.com

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for 58.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 58.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.