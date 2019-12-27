58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) Receives $68.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.88.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WUBA shares. TheStreet upgraded 58.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded 58.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.
WUBA traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.54. 193,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,694. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day moving average is $56.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 58.com has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $74.17.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in 58.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $397,047,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in 58.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,767,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in 58.com by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,487,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $465,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,736 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in shares of 58.com by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 5,171,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of 58.com by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 758,404 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,150,000 after purchasing an additional 603,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.
About 58.com
58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.
