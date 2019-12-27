$52.10 Million in Sales Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report sales of $52.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.30 million and the lowest is $51.89 million. Peoples Bancorp reported sales of $48.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year sales of $205.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $204.72 million to $206.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $211.53 million, with estimates ranging from $210.80 million to $212.26 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million.

A number of research firms have commented on PEBO. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $98,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,755.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Rogers sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $35,380.80. Insiders have sold a total of 15,106 shares of company stock worth $495,312 in the last 90 days. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,909 shares of the bank’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 27.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. 58.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEBO stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $34.65. 1,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,985. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $34.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $713.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

