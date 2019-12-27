$493.35 Million in Sales Expected for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to report sales of $493.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $483.10 million and the highest is $499.49 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust posted sales of $415.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AmeriCold Realty Trust.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $466.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on COLD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.43.

COLD traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $34.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,112,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,105. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.66. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $24.52 and a 1-year high of $40.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 67.80%.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 18,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

