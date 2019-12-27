$488.66 Million in Sales Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) will post sales of $488.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $500.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $483.30 million. Patterson-UTI Energy posted sales of $795.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.47 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $598.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.66 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTEN. Seaport Global Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

PTEN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,484,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,775. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $976,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,190,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,698,000 after acquiring an additional 389,379 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,076,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after acquiring an additional 887,790 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 202,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.