$44.83 Million in Sales Expected for Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report sales of $44.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.70 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $39.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $170.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $170.14 million to $171.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $187.17 million, with estimates ranging from $180.60 million to $197.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terreno Realty.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.79 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Terreno Realty by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 99.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRNO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.77. The stock had a trading volume of 345,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,489. Terreno Realty has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $58.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

Earnings History and Estimates for Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO)

