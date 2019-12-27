-$4.49 EPS Expected for Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) to report earnings per share of ($4.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Beigene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.35) and the highest is ($2.47). Beigene reported earnings per share of ($4.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beigene will report full year earnings of ($13.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($14.79) to ($9.29). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($15.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($24.07) to ($9.75). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Beigene.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.56) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $50.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 53.11% and a negative net margin of 192.75%. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.53) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.78.

Shares of Beigene stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $167.81. The stock had a trading volume of 154,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,653. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Beigene has a 12-month low of $108.00 and a 12-month high of $210.35.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,411,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,061,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,000 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,585,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,289,556,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,463 shares of company stock worth $24,386,798. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Beigene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Beigene by 9.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 18.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Beigene by 44.5% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Beigene by 2.9% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

