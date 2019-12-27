3M (NYSE:MMM) Lifted to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, up from their previous price target of $143.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $174.08.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM stock opened at $176.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.77 and its 200 day moving average is $167.59. The stock has a market cap of $102.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M has a 1-year low of $150.58 and a 1-year high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.07%.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 62,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,871,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 2,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 448 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth $1,029,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of 3M by 9.0% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 977,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $169,419,000 after acquiring an additional 80,937 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at about $2,154,000. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.