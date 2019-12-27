$30.90 Million in Sales Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce $30.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $26.80 million and the highest is $33.70 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $28.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $95.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $91.30 million to $98.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $135.30 million, with estimates ranging from $134.70 million to $136.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 43.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 126,321 shares during the last quarter. H2O AM LLP bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter worth $561,000. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $7.14. 595,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.92 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.