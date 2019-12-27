$3.06 EPS Expected for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) will post $3.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96. HCA Healthcare reported earnings per share of $2.99 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $10.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.45 to $10.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.39 to $11.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 173.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $102,365.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,750.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 19,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.35, for a total transaction of $2,577,780.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,592,095. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.27. 679,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.42. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $150.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

