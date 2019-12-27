$296.61 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce sales of $296.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.35 million to $309.50 million. UDR reported sales of $264.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

UDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on UDR and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.55.

In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $971,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 470,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,869,569.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,944,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,642,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,857,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,885,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of UDR by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 48,728 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $827,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in UDR by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 407,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in UDR by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UDR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. 761,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37. UDR has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $50.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

