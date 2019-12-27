$296.61 Million in Sales Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will announce sales of $296.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $283.35 million to $309.50 million. UDR reported sales of $264.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.
On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UDR.
UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
In related news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $971,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 470,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,869,569.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $1,944,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,642,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,857,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,885,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of UDR by 11.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 469,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,066,000 after purchasing an additional 48,728 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter worth $475,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $827,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in UDR by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 407,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,743,000 after buying an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in UDR by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE UDR traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.20. 761,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,486,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37. UDR has a 12-month low of $38.18 and a 12-month high of $50.61.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.90%.
About UDR
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.
