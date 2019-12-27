$227.10 Million in Sales Expected for Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) will report $227.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Aircastle’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.81 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $217.92 million. Aircastle posted sales of $292.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full-year sales of $891.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $876.99 million to $909.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $934.68 million, with estimates ranging from $893.80 million to $997.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aircastle.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Aircastle had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $236.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.72 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AYR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

AYR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.02. 265,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,405. Aircastle has a 1-year low of $16.31 and a 1-year high of $32.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

In other Aircastle news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Aircastle by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 95,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Aircastle by 40.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aircastle during the second quarter worth $3,204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Aircastle by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after buying an additional 167,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 779.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 148,384 shares in the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

