$150.75 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report sales of $150.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $151.50 million and the lowest is $150.00 million. Photronics posted sales of $124.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $638.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.00 million to $647.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $700.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Photronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Photronics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other Photronics news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $28,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $390,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,780 shares of company stock worth $910,969. Corporate insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLAB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Photronics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Photronics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voit & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 21.8% in the third quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Photronics stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $16.14. 481,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,885. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.46. Photronics has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

