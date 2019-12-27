$126.73 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hope Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report sales of $126.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $128.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $125.00 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $133.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $516.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $515.00 million to $517.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $505.20 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $511.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.13 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 8.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS.

HOPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th.

HOPE traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.90. 491,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,261. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.15. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $15.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $7,206,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,447,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,293,000 after purchasing an additional 258,857 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $3,661,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 152.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 303,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 183,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,299,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,166,000 after buying an additional 103,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

