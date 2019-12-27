$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS) will report sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tenaris’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. Tenaris reported sales of $2.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenaris will report full year sales of $7.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $7.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.97 billion to $8.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tenaris.

Get Tenaris alerts:

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TS shares. ValuEngine lowered Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tenaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tenaris during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,597,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,041,000 after purchasing an additional 94,100 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,247,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TS stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.69. 863,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,568. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular accessories, and non-tubular accessories and devices.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenaris (TS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.