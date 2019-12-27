$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) will post $1.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply reported sales of $1.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full year sales of $7.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.35 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.17). Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on BECN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

BECN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. 205,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 5,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $174,408.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,701.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Frost bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

