$0.60 EPS Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. Main Street Capital reported earnings of $0.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.26 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 50.85%. Main Street Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Securities assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.68. 216,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,940. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.52. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $44.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 94.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 300,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 32,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.84% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

