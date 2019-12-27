$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the lowest is $0.57. Trustmark reported earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.21 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRMK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of TRMK traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 7,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,114. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 10.3% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 41.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

