-$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) will report earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the lowest is ($0.65). Scholar Rock posted earnings per share of ($0.43) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.13) to ($1.96). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($2.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.95) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 million.

A number of research firms have commented on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research cut Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scholar Rock during the second quarter valued at $157,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at $560,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter worth $870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,519. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $24.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

