$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioTelemetry’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.52. BioTelemetry posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioTelemetry will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioTelemetry.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $111.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded BioTelemetry from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioTelemetry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BioTelemetry by 5.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,698,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,067,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioTelemetry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,199,000. Sio Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,413,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,421,000 after purchasing an additional 151,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 818,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,335,000 after purchasing an additional 149,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BEAT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.75. 127,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,591. BioTelemetry has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $80.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

