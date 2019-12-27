$0.19 EPS Expected for AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AgroFresh Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:AGFS) to post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AgroFresh Solutions.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $48.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.36 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%.

Separately, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,609,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGFS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.73. The company had a trading volume of 37,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,431. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $139.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.62. AgroFresh Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides data-driven solutions worldwide. The company uses 1-Methylcyclopropene technology, an ethylene action inhibitor to maintain freshness and extend the shelf life of various fresh produce. Its solutions enable growers and packers of fresh produce to preserve and enhance the freshness, quality, and value of fresh produce, including apples, pears, kiwifruit, plums, persimmons avocados, and bananas, as well as flowers.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.