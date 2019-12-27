-$0.14 EPS Expected for AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AVITA MED LTD/S ADR (NASDAQ:RCEL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVITA MED LTD/S’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVITA MED LTD/S will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AVITA MED LTD/S.

Get AVITA MED LTD/S alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine lowered AVITA MED LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of AVITA MED LTD/S from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

AVITA MED LTD/S stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 305,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,282. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40. AVITA MED LTD/S has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $9.82. The company has a market capitalization of $708.89 million, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.32.

AVITA MED LTD/S Company Profile

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary platform technology provides treatment solutions derived from the regenerative properties of a patient's own skin.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVITA MED LTD/S (RCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA MED LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.