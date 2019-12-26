Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will post sales of $318.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $316.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $320.00 million. Zumiez reported sales of $304.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.86 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.14.

In related news, Director Sarah Gaines Mccoy sold 4,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $140,850.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,489.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $79,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,233.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 126,128 shares of company stock valued at $3,967,490. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1,215.9% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 715,510 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $18,675,000 after buying an additional 661,135 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez during the second quarter worth $7,724,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $81,870,000 after buying an additional 176,084 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 160,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.27. 140,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,853. The company has a market cap of $832.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.