ZPER Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,359.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. ZPER has a market cap of $856,971.00 and $1,359.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinsuper, BitForex and Bit-Z. During the last week, ZPER has traded 23.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007669 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00048754 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00327255 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013950 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003657 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00015041 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,902,816 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinsuper, Bit-Z, Liquid, Allbit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

