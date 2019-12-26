Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $142.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zoetis’ performance in the year so far has been stellar on the back of growth in new parasiticide products (Simparica and Stronghold Plus) and vaccines, a solid dermatology portfolio and the addition of Abaxis’ diagnostics platform. Key dermatology products such as Apoquel and Cytopoint continue to penetrate the market and generate additional revenues. The Abaxis acquisition has further strengthened its leading portfolio. Zoetis has been making other prudent acquisitions as well. Moreover, Zoetis’ five-year collaboration agreement with Regeneron will further diversify its portfolio. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, the cattle market is witnessing challenging market conditions for beef and dairy customers. Moreover, the swine market is being affected by the African swine fever in China.”

Get Zoetis alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZTS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus set a $140.00 price target on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price objective on Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.47.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $132.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,129. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.08. Zoetis has a 52 week low of $79.14 and a 52 week high of $133.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.80.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,394,528.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,528,411.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,040 shares of company stock valued at $15,584,733. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Zoetis by 54.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 524,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,623,000 after buying an additional 184,479 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 17.5% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 84.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,363,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,933,000 after buying an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zoetis (ZTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.