Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Receives $93.09 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.09.

ZEN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zendesk to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

NYSE ZEN traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $77.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $54.29 and a 12-month high of $94.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zendesk news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $139,342.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,647.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Norman Gennaro sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $51,685.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,767 shares of company stock worth $6,272,522 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zendesk by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

